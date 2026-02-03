publisher’s note: As some of y’all are aware, during the 1990s/early 2000s, I ran an entertainment and technology lab that explored the intersect of entertainment and technology. digital mogul was one of my lab’s businesses. We conducted forecasting, industry analysis, and advisory work, and built emerging models to help individuals and organizations – whether working at businesses or governments or attending schools – adapt to survive and thrive. Integrously. My focus then, as it is now, is on justice. True justice. On treating folks with dignity and respect. And on moving the true way forward.

The following interviews were published in digital mogul 1-4, October 1998. I decided to reprint them now, because a look at this specific past can well-inform the heightened present. And because there are integrous folks working in the news business now, as there was then. Folks who care about treating folks with dignity and respect, instead of a slavish idea such as a market commodity or digital customer cattle. And it is important, to remember.

Twenty eight years ago I said, “…We live in a time when the great good of technology has been promoted far more than anything else, and there hasn’t been enough pragmatic analysis of how it is impacting us culturally, and whether that impact is something that we’re prepared to be accountable for.”

What do you say, today?

DM 1-4: HardTalk: When Hand Meets Hubris: News Moguls Talk New Media

Question: How many journalists does it take to wallpaper a room?

Answer: Thirteen, if you slice them thinly.

I received this joke in an email recently. It is, in my opinion, a more precise indicator of the populace’s perception of the media than any opinion poll can hope to be. Average ‘Joe’s’ and ‘Jane’s’ disdain for certain factions of the news media, and their sex-obsessed-fact-repressed-intern-hounding-ways, is dropping to lows once reserved only for Communists and used car salesmen. Of course, this in itself is nothing new. Media disdain is a mainstay of post-Watergate American popular culture, ebbing and flowing with the tides of hemlines and lawsuits. And the role of the journalist has been a subject of discussion for as many years as journalists have been. But in these days when technology changes more rapidly than a bill moves through Congress, the guise of the journalist takes on more flexible, less legislative meaning.

The news industry, as we are all laboriously aware, is currently undergoing cataclysmic change, thanks in part to the rise of technologies like the Internet, digital broadcast and satellite, the demise of the mass consuming audience, and the antics of those factions of the media covering L’Affaire Lewinsky. Opinions on the now and future state of the news are as diverse as the technologies that deliver it to us.

We’ve got a pretty good indication of what the average American thinks of it all -- but what about the average news mogul? What are their opinions on how their industry is moving and shaking? I decided to go right to a couple of entertainment news horses mouths, and ask them some questions directly. The news horses questioned? Ron Alridge, Publisher and Editorial Director of Electronic Media (a weekly newspaper that covers the programming business of television), and Bob Dowling, Publisher of the Hollywood Reporter (a weekly, daily and web publication that covers the entire entertainment industry).

Let the inquiry begin.

Ron Alridge Talks Journalistic Integrity

“It seems to me that through technological advances, there are a hell of a lot of people getting into “journalism” who don’t have the slightest idea that they are in journalism.” -Ron Alridge, Publisher of Electronic Media

Voldeng: What I want to chat with you about is your thoughts on how the role of news media is evolving, driven largely by digital communications technologies such as the Internet. But I don’t want to be web-centric. And to give you a point of reference, my positioning, which I repeat often, is that technologies are purely tools. Using the Internet is the modern day equivalent of using a typewriter or using a printing press. That said, let’s begin.

Alridge: It seems to me that through technological advances, there are a hell of a lot of people getting into “journalism” who don’t have the slightest idea that they are in journalism.… You have a lot of people who have gotten into the “news” business through technological change, but they don’t have the accompanying cultural exposure.

Voldeng: They don’t know about the basic rules of journalism, like checking your sources and being accountable for what you’re writing or saying.

Alridge: Exactly. More and more people do not seem to appreciate the value of what I call the ‘news culture’ – the good and the bad of it…. The news culture is a very important [component] of the American news business. And the technology is way ahead of that [culture]. Let’s take AOL for example. I know that you take the position that they’ll be obsolete in the long run, but right now, they loom large. I don’t think that in their culture there’s an honest appreciation for some of the stuff that journalists appreciate as they go about their day-to-day life. It’s a different orientation. That’s where I think technology is ahead of the human side, and I’m not sure we’re ever gonna catch up to it…. We can be very pro-active about getting information, but we’re also getting more ‘bad’ information than we’ve ever gotten. What I worry about is that we’re gonna go through a stage where, because we get more information than we’ve ever had, we’re going to be more inclined to reject valid information if we’re not careful.

Voldeng: Of course, and the question is how do we wade through that information and discern what’s valid and what’s not.

Alridge: Yes, and as far as news goes, that has always been the role of the journalist – to tell us what’s valid or not – to decide, of all the stories out there, what’s important enough to tell other people about or not. The judgement of the journalist is important. And what’s been happening to us, especially on the television side, is that the journalist has become less the source of intelligent and educated judgements and opinions to make news decisions, and more a person whose skill is to attract attention…. There’s so much information there, and everyone’s afraid to ignore certain stories because they’ re afraid that they’re going to miss something important in case their competition has a sexier newscast that will draw more eyeballs, and that’s everyone’s main goal now – to draw eyeballs.

Voldeng: The news media seems to be driven more and more by fear.

Alridge: …You’re right, fear is a big motivator. It’s a fragmenting world. It used to be anyone could make a living if they had a big TV station and a big market. Now it has to be a special kind of idiot that makes a living at it. There’s a lot of fear out there – fear of getting beat…. And lost in the shuffle are the notions that you do have such high-fallutin’ things as responsibility to inform and that journalism’s not just about making money.

Voldeng: I think the news media currently is in a very dangerous position regarding the practice of journalistic integrity.

Alridge: You’re right – the news media are trying to redefine themselves as we speak, and I think that potentially a lot of the technologies that have emerged can be very beneficial [in helping them define themselves].

Voldeng: I agree. It’s not technology that’s inherently good or bad. It’s how we use it. The fragmentation of the market can be a powerful and beneficial phenomenon if we can just let go of our fear a little bit, and analyze how to use emerging technologies effectively.

Alridge: …Look at all the stuff that’s being passed around as information [that is] basically designed to exploit our fears of people who are different than us, of different ethnic backgrounds or what have you. And my big fear is that what you end up with is the Balkanization of American society. That scares me because I’m not sure we have a national medium left. Therefore, it’s much easier for us to only hear the voice that appeals to us or sparks a responsive cord in us, as opposed to a voice that maybe is so big and overpowering that we have to listen to it even when we don’t want to…. When they aired the Clinton tape, that was a big deal, and all the major news organizations cleared [it’s airing] – the big three networks, the other networks, CNN, etc. – they all put it on at the same time. I deliberately started channel surfing at home, and there was a lot more channels airing other content than the Clinton tape. So if you think about the implications of that, you’re talking about a serious kind of know and know-not division in this country. For example, I [may] choose to hear only things that are spoken to me by a voice with a Southern accent and a liberal democratic view…, [but] it [would then] be very hard for me to hear other voices that I need to hear, especially if I want to be a constructive kind of participant in this democratic process of ours. It may sound very esoteric but it’s something that I worry about because these technologies are very capable of dividing us – not always in a good way.

Voldeng: There seems to be a shift occurring where culturally people are becoming delineated more by tribe; we’re becoming more of a tribal culture.

Alridge: It’s the Balkanization process – it’s what it’s all about. I cut my teeth as a reporter in the South during the Civil Rights era and I have to tell you, I’m so pleased by the progress that’s been made in my home area through racial integration. It ain’t perfect, but it’s a hell of a lot better than it ever was. So when I see a process that’s moving in the opposite direction towards re-separation… maybe through technology, that does scare me. That exploits MY fear, and I don’t know how you offset that. [I think] this will play itself out and people will basically begin to hunger for some type of shared experience in their life.

Voldeng: I don’t think the desire for shared experience can be eliminated. As human beings we have the desire, however you define it, to share something ineffable, to share some kind of universal cultural experience. Music for example, unites people across all kinds of cultural backgrounds.

Alridge: So do the McDonald’s arches, you know.

Voldeng: Ha! Absolutely!

Alridge: [When] some kids’ dad gets transferred, [and] they look through the window of the car driving through their new town and they see the Golden Arches, somehow it feels a little less foreign to them. I’m not sure we’re gaining by losing those shared experiences – we do hunger for them…. The Right is in power right now, [and they are making] a concerted effort to divide us, to accentuate our differences rather than our similarities. And then you turn around and we have this huge communications revolution going on which unintentionally makes it easier for us to stay divided rather than pulling us back together. For all the downsides (God knows there’s been a lot of them) of network TV in the 50’s and 60’s, the great upside [was] that it pulled us together more than it pulled us apart. And the civil rights movement, to go back to that example, really got ignited when television started showing the police dogs and the fire hoses - it was part of the national experience. I think that capability has been lessened by technology-driven fragmentation. It has also, in some cases, made the media less responsible, less credible and more fearful. Because they’ve got so damn many competitors out there, they’re terrified someone’s gonna beat them so they tend to blurt out whatever is whispered in their ears and worry about whether it’s right or not later.

Voldeng: Add to that the fact that technology is anonymous – it enables us to be anonymous. Case in point, of course, is the Internet, where you can publish whatever you want and say what you want in chat rooms, and what you say moves around at the speed of your modem and propagates.

Alridge: I don’t want to be a total technology basher.

Voldeng: I don’t think you are – I think the role of the naysayer is an important role. We live in a time when the great good of technology has been promoted far more than anything else, and there hasn’t been enough pragmatic analysis of how it is impacting us culturally, and whether that impact is something that we’re prepared to be accountable for.

Alridge: I find myself starting to drift with that realization into a kind of, well, pessimism…. Right now everyone’s sticking it on the wall, even so-called respectable journalists.

Voldeng: Yeah, in a couple of years everyone’s gonna be embarrassed, kind of like waking up after a long drunken binge, asking themselves “did I really say this or that”?

Alridge: Yeah, there will likely be a downside to it that makes everyone sober up, but not only that. I really believe that bad content eventually fails in a free society. Somehow, it won’t take root. It will be examined, rejected and exposed. It’s painful right now but we have to ride it out. Ultimately the freedom of expression that the Internet makes possible will regulate itself. And the other thing to keep in mind, as far as the news side goes, is that there’s already an upside: news organizations that choose to now have the ability of providing greater depth. Dan Rather [can] say…“if you want to know more about this story”, then point to a cable channel or URL, etc. Local news departments are more and more interested in finding ways to go deeper into a story through multiple channels. I think the big story about digital, as far as broadcast, is going to be multiplexing…. Even a technophobe like me, I turn my computer on and check my portfolio and see how much money I’m losing everyday – I’m much better informed than I was just a few years ago. That’s a small example. I think [that] at the end of this tunnel, we have the possibility of becoming more enlightened.

…[One] big difference is that if I really want to I can keep myself open to people from other places in life, by for example, putting my email address in everything I write. And I get emails from all over, from people I wouldn’t otherwise have met or talked to in the circles I travel in.

Voldeng: That simple application, the email application, is an example of how technology can enable communication if used wisely. To have access (assuming you can get someone’s email address and they reply to it) to people that you would otherwise have difficulty accessing.

Alridge: Yes, and you now have a lot more research available, as a news organization, to get it right – to do your research and check your sources, etc. And another impact, it makes everything happen so quickly…. What matters now, more and more, is your analysis. And I think there’s still a nice place in all this for the printed word, though you might disagree.

Voldeng: Uh uh. I completely agree. The architecture of a book or magazine is still more intuitive and usable than the architecture of some grey-boxed PC.

Alridge: In the news business you have to play your strengths – depth, design, quality of information. Exclusives are great but your real reason for being is to play to each medium’s respective strengths. We’re all becoming multimedia producers, no matter how big or small we are. New media does not replace old media – it complements it.

Voldeng: I agree. I take exception with the terms old media and new media though – it creates a dichotomy that doesn’t need to exist. Media is media. There are different mediums. That’s all.

Alridge: Our publication was founded on the premise that the media are all merging and that the ground we occupy will increasingly become common ground. We’ve been around for 16 years and from what I’ve seen, we’re nowhere near the end of this process.

Bob Dowling Talks Use of Technologies

“I see myself as an embryo in the new world of publishing. It’s still publishing, it’s still providing information, but it’s a different medium. Electricity is my medium. So day in, day out, new people are coming online, looking for that or this. I want to be the guy who’s there, anticipating what they want, understanding what they want and then making it available to them.” -Bob Dowling, Publisher of the Hollywood Reporter

Voldeng: One of our clients works in the digital media division of one of the big networks, and he was telling me a story about how people in the broadcast news division didn’t get email access until the Clinton/Lewinsky story broke on the Internet via the Drudge Report. That episode caused them to re-evaluate their business strategy and start looking at the Internet as a viable communications medium. So where does the Hollywood Reporter fit in? What’s your approach to emerging technologies?

Dowling: Well, I’m a zealot for [technology], but I may take a slightly different approach to it [than other media companies]. I’ve spent my entire career as a publisher in business-to-business communications, so while Time Magazine would look down their nose at publishing some of these things, the reality to me is a publisher is a publisher. The difference is [in] what it is you’re publishing and the medium you’re using to publish it. I’ve published monthlies, I’ve published bi-weeklies, fortnightlies, and now, a daily. To that extent, frequency dictates what I publish in the product…. When I got here, this was the first daily I’d ever worked on so I was really captivated by the ability to really communicate with this audience in such a rapid way. In 1989 we had a software program called Crosstalk that we were using over what was then called the Arpanet [publisher’s note: an earlier, text-based incarnation of the Internet] to deliver the Hollywood Reporter electronically to people that also had the Crosstalk software application and a modem. It was embryonic compared to what it is today.

When the World Wide Web hit, to me it was like someone blew the gun on the Oklahoma landrush, and we were off to the races because it invalidated my daily frequency, it meant my frequency was constant. So I realized that frequency in publishing was a printing concept, not a publishing concept…. Electronic publishing is like electricity – it’s on all the time. And people, when they want electricity they go to the light switch and turn it on, if they don’t they don’t turn it on. But it’s always there. And so my challenge then was to say, okay, if I’m going to deal in what will ultimately become a wired world or certainly a satellite communications world, then I want to be available as a constant source, as a dynamic source, that changes all the time. That means that I will publish a daily paper, but if something comes in that doesn’t fit my publishing schedule I’m publishing it on the website, such as AT&T buying TCI. This means that I’m beating my own frequency because when I see it, I [publish] it. When we’re sleeping here, in Europe they’re awake. So I have all my bureaus world-wide file stories while they’re awake. We coined an expression called “entertainment standard time” that means that when someone is up somewhere working, then we’re filing. My expression is, I want to connect people to my newsroom, so electronically you’re part of me, and as it occurs I tell you. That has been my major motivation.

Voldeng: Elaborate on how this specifically informs your business strategy.

Dowling: The funny thing about news is, first of all, everyone in the world understands the concept of news. New is news. And so, I don’t have to show a concept of news, people know what news is about. Therefore, if I give it to them dynamically, in the sense that it’s changing all the time, it becomes a commodity…. My business model has always been to utilize news as my stocking horse; get people to understand that when they come to my site they will get forty-five stories every day, plus updates throughout the day, plus the filings of other bureaus. They get that for free; they just have to come to my site. Once they’re there, I have a nav bar with about a dozen different features that are specifically related to people that are in the business and [to what] they need as tools. Then people can determine their own value – if the tools don’t have value to them then they don’t pay to use them. If they have value, they pay me $19.95 a month to subscribe and they have access to everything.

I see myself as an embryo in the new world of publishing. It’s still publishing, it’s still providing information, but it’s a different medium. Electricity is my medium. So day in, day out, new people are coming online, looking for that or this. I want to be the guy who’s there, anticipating what they want, understanding what they want and then making it available to them. For example, I put out a box office chart [that] goes out every week in the paper. That’s great: you get the paper once a week and you read what the fifty top grossing films were. But those fifty films change every damn day, so why don’t I show those changes electronically? What was the change from Thursday to Friday? So there is no frequency electronically. And you have to pay for it. Another example is production charts, the charts that list films or TV series in some stage of production. That means jobs. Every film probably hires about five hundred people, and once those jobs are filled – the jobs will not be available again. So the competition for them is fierce. I publish two hundred seventy-five of these listings every week, but they change every day. So if you’re a cinematographer sitting in Studio City looking for work, you can either wait a week to get the Hollywood Reporter at the newsstand, or you can go online and find out what’s available that day for your $19.95 a month. I’m putting information up on the site, and basically saying okay – now you guys compete with each other to get it. But in order to get it, you have to pay me.

I look at myself as two things: acquire and sell. What do I acquire and sell? Information. So when I’m doing my budget, my approach is to add bureaus and corespondents, people around the world, so I can get better and better people that know more and more about what’s going on in their region, and then give them all the electronic capabilities they need to file constantly, for the daily, the weekly, the website and the specials. Or, as I really believe it, I can go to Warner Brothers and say, okay, here’s the dictionary. Pick out three hundred words that you believe in. Then everything that’s filed that’s got one of those three hundred words we’ll download to their system – written, edited and with the Hollywood Reporter brand on it. It will not be a Matt Drudge approach. It will have gone through a sanitizing process, a journalistic process. It does not get out this door until it has been vetted.

Voldeng: I was going to ask you how you differentiate yourselves from your competition but that’s very clear from what you’ve just said.

Dowling: They don’t have a clue about what I’ve just said. When we do it, they do it. They’re four years behind us...When I got here I said, we’re in the news business and the information business. The technology is there for us to utilize as a tool to communicate with the people who read our products. And [they don’t] do that, they don’t even know about that. I added technology to our editorial in 1988. We cover everything from telephony to digital effects. We have twelve special issues on technology, we started a website directory, and we’ve done all kinds of things in the technology arena, because this concept of convergence is becoming a reality.

Voldeng: How do you see convergence manifesting currently in the entertainment industry? [Publisher’s Note: For background and my own views on convergence, please see “Why ‘Media Convergence’ is Still Mostly Market Hype” in VoldengSpeak, Issue Two.]

Dowling: I think what’s going on right now is a control game. People with money, people with position, are trying desperately to keep the water inside the box, and you can’t. How everyone uses the platitude that people want content and not distribution, all the technology right now is in distribution – it’s in satellites, cable, cable modems, over-the-air digital television, digital this and that, regulations, debates. But the fact of the matter is, digital television is here. There’s a word that isn’t used enough in the technology world or other worlds when they’re dealing with technology and that is the word inexorable. It is inexorable. [And because of that] you can look to the past and see what’s happened and then look to the future and know what’s going to happen. The cost of storage is going to comedown, which means people are going to store things. The cost of transmission is going to come down, so they’ll transmit things. The idea of going wire to wire is foolish – we’ll go satellites. And the reality is people do watch content, they don’t watch distribution. Technology right now is focused on distribution, all these guys are trying to control the distribution, and you can’t.

Voldeng: Distribution will be dictated by what people want, and that only.

Dowling: Once you give people access to getting what they want, whoever sends it is a dead duck unless they want it…The future problem will be marketing – when you have two million choices, how do you distinguish yourself as a sender?

Voldeng: How do you see the advertising industry evolving? Obviously, right now all these players are fighting because the mass model they’ve used for the last 30-odd years isn’t valid, or is at least, less valid.

Dowling: You’re right. And look what they’re trying to do now: they call them portals instead of networks.

Voldeng: Bad, bad. I’ve said previously that I think that any company getting into the portal business is going to lose a gob of money.

Dowling: Exactly. It’s just an interim thing. The idea that somebody is going to go always to AOL’s site or Yahoo’s site is just moronic.

Voldeng: The portal is only valid when you have a large population of novice users getting online.

Dowling: Right. They’ll migrate away from them to their own sites. It’s been my contention for a long time that if you want to sell something in the house, like watch my TV show, you have to do it out of the house. For example, take sports. How many people go to baseball games. That’s a large number. So a company could become a category sponsor of baseball. Or NASCAR auto races. There are sixty-five million visits per week to video stores. So why doesn’t Viacom, for example, who owns Blockbuster, push UPN’s content in them?

Voldeng: I agree. I think companies will live or die by how well they learn to understand their target audiences and how those audiences are breaking up, and how well they’re able to then market to them specifically. As you said, you can’t keep water in a box.

Dowling: You can’t. Everybody’s trying to hold on desperately. Hold on, and you’ll drown.