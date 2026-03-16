publisher’s note: Reprinted from digital mogul issue 3-6, 2000*. Walt and I met sometime during the mid to late 1990s, as I recall, when we were guest speakers at a KPMG executive conference near Yorba Linda.

What I believe is that in the digital world, even under the time pressures we have, just as in the old analog world, quality will rise to the top.” -Walt Mossberg, Personal Technology Columnist, The Wall Street Journal

DM HardTalk: When Hand Meets Hubris: Walt Mossberg Ponders the Evolution of Media

Ah, mass media – we knew you well. In these, the early ‘00s, nothing is as it was, and even less is as it seems. Wanting to explore the undercurrents of media’s shifting shape with someone who has spent their career exploring such undercurrents for a mass media publication (yes, the WSJ is a business trade, but it’s a mass one, nonetheless), I spoke recently withWalt Mossberg, personal technology columnist with The Wall Street Journal, about how shifts in consumption and developments in technology are stretching the skin of the morphing beast that is media.

Voldeng: Today we’re going to talk about the state and near future of the media industry. Media and publishing, loosely, and we can play at the overlap between the two. What I’m really interested in speaking to you about is your opinion of how media is evolving, driven by various technologies – I’m specifically interested in looking at [this evolution] more from a consumer perspective – how it’s driven from the consumer level, not the producer level… We’re less interested in that because I believe that consumption is really driving production at this point.

Mossberg: I agree with that.

Voldeng: So from the consumptive level, let’s look at distribution as a large component of that, whether you’re looking at streaming stuff or various digital book devices. And then from a broader perspective, and certainly a much more pertinent one, let’s look at the role of intellectual property and how that’s being redefined, or may need to be redefined, and about copyright infringement.

Mossberg: Do you want me to start blabbing or what?

Voldeng: Start blabbing!

Mossberg: I think all media is going digital. I think every single company in every branch or arm of the media from the most boring print technical journals to Hollywood movie production to radio to television to newspapers and magazines, every single company in this business is going to have to rethink their business model and distribution model.

Voldeng: Now when you say ‘going digital’ do you mean distributing digitally or…?

Mossberg: I mean in every respect.

Voldeng: That’s what I thought.

Mossberg: From producing the product digitally, which many of them already do. Most newspapers, even though they’re printed on dead trees, are produced with electronics. Recorded music has been digital for so long that people think that digital is a new thing, when in fact CDs were digital twenty years ago. I’m talking about end-to-end. I know that it’s in the nature of the digital world, the Internet world, for everybody to hype and exaggerate this stuff, so I want to be careful. I don’t think current production and distribution methods are going away overnight. Actually, there will be a long transition while the digital form of this stuff and the analog form very gradually fades away.

Voldeng: There won’t suddenly be swarms of media executives looking for new jobs because they haven’t been able to adapt their skill set.

Mossberg: That’s right. For instance, the Tivo commercial which shows these guys throwing a network programmer out the window is actually fundamentally correct but it’s a very slow fall. The guy may have moved two inches from his desk to the windowsill and I think that’s true with most other things. I think two things are needed if we’re going to have digital formats that can be distributed over networks like the Internet. One is that you have to have a form of media that can be successfully compressed or packaged up in some way – in a way that is reasonable for the kind of bandwidth that exists at any given period. Today we’re still talking about it in largely dialog portal. Even what we consider to be broadband or high speed is probably too slow for some massive types of distribution and heavy duty content. Another piece that needs to come together is you need to have a device, a hardware device, I don’t want to say platform, an actual consumer device which is acceptable and comfortable and convenient and natural for the consumption of the digital content. Because one of the things, of course, about some forms of media today like print, in particular, it doesn’t need a device other than your eyes.

Voldeng: I guess it doesn’t get much more elegant than that.

Mossberg: That’s right. So every form of media is in some way being digitized and in some small way at least being distributed digitally over the Internet. But the one that has had its business model confronted in a major way first and earliest is recorded music. I’m not going to go through all that – we all know that. In my opinion, it’s because a compression scheme and a file format was developed, actually, unwittingly in a way, that renders recorded music at a quality level which non-audiophiles, average people, equate with CD-quality.

Voldeng: I agree. I think that’s an excellent point. Something I think is very important about looking at the MP3 standard is that it is a generic standard, it’s not a proprietary company’s format, etc., which is something I think is missing in other media. You can look at Microsoft and Real Networks dueling it out, you know…

Mossberg: We have a generic free format which many pieces of software and non-PC devices can be written to support, but the key to it is it can compress the basic product, that is a recorded track or song, to a size that is actually plausible to transmit even over dial-up speed. Obviously, it’s not very fast, but you can get a typical pop or rock song in maybe 3 .5 to 4 megabytes and you can receive it in a realistic time period, even over a 56k modem – and that’s crucial. But the other half of it also had to be crucial, which is there had to be devices that can play it. And in the case of music, the PC itself – which is absolutely a terrible device, but I think the past finally peaked. It will finally go away as a mass device…

Voldeng; Yes, we both agree on that.

Mossberg: The PC actually is a pretty decent music-playing device. It has many limitations and all that, but while you’re working you can listen to your music and people had been doing it with CDs. Music is up first because it hits both of those requirements. Newspaper and magazine articles and book meet first requirement quite well, which is they’re even smaller in files than a song or an album and they’re easily transmitted at slow bandwidth speed – but we don’t have a very good device for reading them. The PC is a terrible device, particularly rendered in HTML, for reading long form journalism or books or academic journals and so forth. Not that people aren’t doing it, but it isn’t a particularly good or comfortable way to do it. It’s far inferior to paper. People could be going around and pirating the contents of the NY Times and Wall Street Journal and the latest book by somebody. You can scan page by page a book in and pirate it. There’s no incentive to do it because you don’t have a superior device experience on the other end. The PC is not good for that. Even though Microsoft has come up with this reader software and glass book and others, I believe that before the book publishers and the magazine publishers and the newspaper publishers are as fully under the gun as the record guys are, that there will have to be an electronic device that is not a PC. Everyone will say this is fabulous, this is a great way to read a book. I did the earliest reviews of the Rocket Book and the Soft Book. While I think they are historically important devices, they’re the first devices and they’re not particularly good. I know that Microsoft has plans and has been working with the hardware guys to try and do a dedicated book reading tablet that would have the key reader software on it. But Microsoft is a conflicted company because it’s extraordinarily dedicated to the general purpose PC and people at Microsoft actually think it’s fun to read books on their PC. No one else in the world does.

Voldeng: I’m sure there would be a few folks at Adobe and the occasional Apple developer…

Mossberg: They’ll be under the gun because somebody will do this. The Rocket Book is out there, GemStar and.... They’re very much more of a consumer company and I expect that either using Microsoft software or someone else’s, somebody will come up with a decent device at some point whose advantage will be that, yes, it’s bigger and bulkier than a single book, but I can put fifteen books on there and all my reading, magazines and all that… The screen would be good and I would have some digital features that I might value, like bookmarking and other things in there. But the device has to be right. It has to have a sort of Palm epiphany with it. By the way, Palms are terrible devices to read books on also.

Voldeng: I’ve tried that myself.

Mossberg: But there will be a Palm-like epiphany. There will be an appliance, a device. This is why the PC is so boring and everything else that’s going on is so exciting. There will be a device for this at some point. At which point all of a sudden the shit’s going to hit the fans for those guys in a way that the Stephen King experiment and other things are more novelties than any of them.

Voldeng: Now are there any devices that you’re aware of in development that you’re particularly interested in or keeping an eye on?

Mossberg: That could let you read books and things?

Voldeng: Yeah.

Mossberg: No. Well, I’m aware of them being in development. I haven’t seen anything that I’ve fallen in love with yet.

The third area of media that’s obviously important is video, whether it’s television or film or any other form of video. There we have a total problem on the compression and transmission ability. I’m aware that there are geeks running around with pirated copies of the Matrix and whatever.

Voldeng: Yeah, but nobody’s talking about how long it took them to download it.

Mossberg: It’s ridiculous.

Voldeng: It’s a fringe thing.

Mossberg: It’s a fringe thing. And in fact the PC is only a fair device for that because of battery life and other problems.

Voldeng: I agree.

Mossberg: They’re even farther behind the book guys in being kind of on the griddle. The music guys are on the griddle. And I think what happens in the evolution of digital music and digital music distribution and the way those business models change and the way the laws change will actually have a lot to do with all the other media types that follow.

Voldeng: I agree.

Mossberg: I’m sorry for that long-winded answer but that’s how I see the way it lays out right now. It has to be compressible and downloadable and it has to be something that can be played on a readily available device.

Voldeng: Well, both of those things are certainly missing. Both in the video world and certainly in the print/textual world as well. My main concern from the textual perspective, and certainly video as well but it’s less of a problem, is with the proliferation of proprietary formats and proprietary standards. I think, from a user perspective, it makes absolutely no sense for consumers to have to manage multiple file formats, or make sure they have current reader software for this or that, to be able to read this book or that book, etc, etc. It’s just a massive confusion at this point.

Mossberg: Well, I think that’s right but that’s to me a subset of the question of getting the right device. If the PC isn’t the right end device, and it isn’t going to be for most of these things; it’s capable of handling multiple formats but it makes you very aware of it while you’re doing it. If you give me some sort of a music player, it supports MP3, WMA, 8track, a million different things, but I don’t have to know about it. I don’t really care. I care if the digital rights management is punitive or prohibitive or in other words if the consumer bargain that’s being made is a bad bargain. The way the technology has been implemented limits my use of this music in an irritating and in an unfair way. But I could care less what the name of the format is on there if I’m a normal person.

Voldeng: I agree. At this point, consumers still have to be far too aware of formats and backend architectures than they should be in order for it to be a cohesive consuming experience.

Mossberg: I agree with you. But on the PC itself I think the MP3 thing is an interesting phenomenon because every quarter that the music industry delays emulating Napster, whether or not they get to kill it in its current form,…they are cementing the primacy of MP3 instead of some DRM SDMI format they might want to come up with. For every quarter they delay emulating Napster they are cementing in the minds of a large number of people, and incidentally, not only college kids, the idea that you can get this stuff for free. They have a limited window, and if it is important to them to sue and establish copyright laws and shut down Napster… I remain convinced that Napster will probably be shut down if it’s legal. I thought that when I first covered it. It’s not enough because other things will keep popping up.

Now we’re switching in a way to business model questions. Every one of these industries, when technology is right, the devices are right, and they get on the griddle, they’re going to have to face even a bigger change in their business model than the change they think they’ve already been making. All these guys have made some change because of the Internet – but nothing compared to what’s going to happen when the stars are in alignment, as we were discussing. And for the music guys, what they have to do – it’s just as clear as the sun rising in the morning – they’re going to have to sell music in a different way to at least some of their customers. As I’ve said, there will be a transition, Sam Goody isn’t going out of business tomorrow and CDs aren’t going to be extinct tomorrow. But there will be a growing percentage of their customers, including boomers with money… because if you look at the surveys that shows who is using Napster, the biggest group are people over 30, not under 20.

Voldeng: I know. This is one of the great misconceptions about Napster: that it’s all college-aged use.

Mossberg: These people are music fans and … there’s a reason people think CDs are a rip-off. One is that they cost a lot compared to what they might cost and we know … that they’ve been artificially inflating the price…

So how are they going to have to change their business model? They’re going to have to go back to selling music as singles, which is what really made them rich. I mean, they forget, rock ‘n’ roll was made on singles. They all got rich. Every one of these record companies was built on a foundation of selling singles in the ‘50s and ‘60s. And they’re going to have to go back to that. There’s no law against that. That’s not against nature. They can do that. They’ll probably hold out some albums where the artist feels it’s an artistic whole and all that. But by and large, they’re going to have to break everything into singles and they’re going to have to sell them for a much lower price – because the competition now is free. How to conquer the competition of free when you can’t really give it away free…

I think that the real secret of Napster, and maybe I’m wrong, is not actually that it’s free. I mean, that’s nice. But it suddenly provides an unlimited electronic database of all the songs you might have liked. They may be songs from an artist that you like where you never quite bought that CD that contains that song because maybe it was full of a lot of other crap. In my case, I found songs at Napster where I had actually paid the music industry for that. Sometimes a couple of times in vinyl and cassette but didn’t happen to have it on CD. I’d be happy to flesh out my collection by buying four or five singles.

Voldeng: I think that that whole model, the distributed computing file-sharing model can certainly apply to other forms of content. It’s really just a question of time before some sort of service pops up that you can not only be doing that with audio files but with any sort of video or textual files as well. It just makes sense.

Mossberg: That’s right. And in fact another great example of turning program to packaged media into a, not free of charge, but freely navigational, choose-able, consumer-driven database of material is Tivo and Replay. In their case, it has very little today to do with the Internet, but the point is they’re using the communication medium or the distribution medium, cable or satellite, or even over the air [like] how television is distributed. And they’re simply organizing it all into an enormous digital database by digitizing it all in your hard disk and saying, “hey, you watch the shows you want to watch when you want to watch them in the order you want to watch them,” which is why that guy is going out the window some day. It has profound implications for the TV networks, but it also has profound implications for the ad guys.

Voldeng: What I’m specifically interested in looking at is how the quality of information changes. I’m thinking of how we’re now living in a pretty much 24/7 on-demand media world and the recent Emulux fiasco is a perfect example of one of the dangers of being in that world, where now the quality of information is, in many cases, starting to recede to the background. It’s primacy of information as opposed to information quality. In this case, you have some pretty venerable media companies not doing their due diligence.

Mossberg: What I believe is that in the digital world, even under the time pressures we have, just as in the old analog world, quality will rise to the top. There will be consumers who will buy anything, just like there are consumers who buy the National Enquirer and the Star at the checkout stand and they will believe it or not believe it or treat it like entertainment or whatever. But I also think that everybody understands in the world of newspapers or of television or whatever, who has the quality and who doesn’t. I would note that CNBC, which is nothing if not fast paced, actually is the one that didn’t swallow the Emulex press release and push it on the air. They showed a little discretion and they looked very good in retrospect. They may have been lucky, or not lucky, but they had a good editorial eye… and they looked good in this circumstance. I think this is an issue we deal with all the time in the Journal and Dow Jones in high level meetings and low level meetings every day. We run wire services but how can we keep The Wall Street Journal itself from being turned into a commodity wire service. We’re determined not to do that. And yet you want to be first. I honestly think it can be done. What you basically have to do if you’re a media company whose interest is in quality and accuracy, is you have to forego certain of the opportunities or advantages provided by the medium. In other words, in the case of something like Emulux, you have to be willing to not be first in order to be right. You have to hope that there are people who will flock to your banner because you are giving them higher quality and not necessarily the headline on the press release. And I’ll give you an example, The Wall Street Journal, our active edition, puts up all kinds of barriers in a traditional Internet sense, by charging a fee. But we have almost 500,000 subscribers and our page views and our actual time spent by our unique users is quite comparable to a site with three and four and five times as many registered free users. People are coming there because they have a certain expectation of quality, they’ll find things out first, or something where everyone is having it at the same time, hopefully they’ll think based on our experience that our analysis will be better or we’ll know more details or we’ll have a better sense of where this goes in the future. Whatever. There are very good news organizations with websites, but there are only a few at our level. And so we have a credible business case that is not going to get you the story necessarily quite as fast as a service that just runs press releases with no scrutiny or skepticism.

Voldeng: But assumably with the depths that any of those other places…

Mossberg: There are different markets. Minute-to-minute traders are not relying on us, at least for their first cut at the news. It’s no different than the analog world. Yes, there are pressures, there are problems, new problems, new kinds of pressures, but there are also new kinds of opportunities. The trick is to weave your way through them and come up with an offering to people that is pretty clear in its content and its brand image. Our offering and that of a number of other news organizations tilts very much to intelligence and completeness. Also we want to be first and we often are first. If you actually have reporters going out and finding stuff out, then you’re going to be first on a lot of things without regard to the press release cycle. I honestly think that although there are more pressures and new technologies around, these choices have been around for fifty years.

Voldeng: They may look like they’re new because we see them so much more often. It’s only the density.

Walt Mossberg. Photo Credit: USA Today

*I’ve founded and run a handful of companies since the early 1990s. During 1996 to October 2001, I ran a lab focused on the intersect of entertainment and technology, driven by shifts in culture and emerging technologies. digital mogul was one of my lab’s businesses. We published digital mogul executive reports and bulletins from during June 1998 until October, 2001. I spent a lot of time, during those years, trying to help my fellow media, finance and technology executives understand why building businesses that treat individuals with dignity and respect instead of cattled consumers, is the right thing to do. And that doing the right thing to do, is always better business.