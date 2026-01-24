I photographed this photo in the Costa Rican coastal jungle, several years ago. At a wildlife sanctuary. River forest teeming with the sweet wild symphony of creatures that know not to hurt each other.

I hope that y’all find some quiet comfort today. Some soft sanctuary of honest goodness. True respite.

Photo: near Limon, Costa Rica

Ride right and soar true, Outlaws. Ride right, and soar true.

-LNV