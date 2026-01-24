A Quiet Respite
I photographed this photo in the Costa Rican coastal jungle, several years ago. At a wildlife sanctuary. River forest teeming with the sweet wild symphony of creatures that know not to hurt each other.
I hope that y’all find some quiet comfort today. Some soft sanctuary of honest goodness. True respite.
Ride right and soar true, Outlaws. Ride right, and soar true.
-LNV
Thank you,enjoy the beauty. Stay as long as possible wherever you are safe!
I know Limon! Collected snakes there in my youth… Great people! Fed us, the poor, starving tall gringoand helped us find non venomous culebras! A fabulous time. 1973… I would catch the boas and carry in my shirt. Stories reached ne vack invthe states as the tall gringa with snakes in her shirt! Lol Beautiful area. I believe we traveled the same river!