An important source of information to corroborate or discredit Sascha’s claims, is his U.S. military personnel and medical records1, as well as records of the Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) investigation in which he said he was identified as an underage victim forced into these films prior to his military service.

After two records requests, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division have found no record related to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) investigations or the court-martial of Staff Sargent HABEL involving William Sascha Riley as a witness, victim or subject, between January 1, 2008, and December 30, 2010.

During January 2026, we were continuing to vet Sascha’s claims by building up an evidentiary file2. The record request was prepared by Knight League volunteers. Sascha provided the required personal information. He was aware of and supported the record request; Sascha signed the record request on February 2, 2026.

On February 5, 2026, we filed a request with U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) for records relating to the Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) investigation and court-martial of Staff Sargent HABEL, that involved William Sascha Riley, who was identified as a victim in the CSAM prior to his military services (at the ages of approximately 8-12 years old) covering the period January 1, 2008 to December 30, 2010.

On April 9, 2026, we received a response from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, stating:

“A search of the Army criminal file indexes utilizing the information you provided revealed no files pertaining to Staff Sergeant Habel’s court martial between January 2008 through December 2010 at Fort Carson where you were a primary victim.”

Although Sascha recalled “Habel” during the discussions of July 2025, he had only recalled the soldier’s name during the interviews, and might have misremembered the name.

On April 30, 2026, we filed an appeal asking for a search, of all CSAM incidents between January 2008 and December 2010 including Sascha’s identification as a victim or witness in any CSAM-related investigation connected with Fort Carson, Colorado, regardless of whether the subject individual was identified as “Habel”.

There were contemporaneous public reports about two Fort Carson soldiers: Specialist Micah Seth Rochet and Private First Class Michael Thomas Morris, who were arrested on May 28, 2009, following a proactive online investigation involving distribution of child sexual abuse material from privately owned computers at Fort Carson. We asked them to review those cases, but not be limited to only those cases.

On June 16, 2026, we received the response from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, stating:

“During the initial processing of your Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) appeal, a potentially responsive case file was identified based on the additional parameters you provided. However, upon a thorough review of that specific record, your name and personal identifiers were not located within the document. Consequently, the record is not responsive to your request. In accordance with the specific requests outlined in your appeal email, this office conducted an expanded, comprehensive search of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (DACID) crime record archives. The subsequent searches included the following parameters:

Victim/Witness Index Search: A search of DACID archives utilizing your full name and personal identifiers to identify any CSAM-related investigations at Fort Carson between January 2008 and December 2010 where you were listed as a victim, witness, or subject.

Specific Case Review: A targeted review of the 2009 investigative files involving SPC Micah Seth Rochet and PFC Michael Thomas Morris to determine if you were identified or referenced as a victim or witness within those specific matters.

Alternate Indexing Search: A search for any Army CID investigative reports that may be in the DCII index referencing you during the specified timeframe.

Despite these expanded search efforts, DACID was unable to locate any records containing your name or identifying you as a victim, witness, or subject. Because no files exist within our system under your name, and you are not referenced in the specific investigative files requested, the original “no records” determination remains unchanged.”

These results do not corroborate William Sascha Riley’s claims related to the CSAM incidents in which Sascha claims to have been identified in some CSAM films produced in their youth, prior to his military service, nor that he was harassed by soldiers at Fort Carson who asked whether he had appeared in these films. In fact, these results discredit Sascha’s claims.

1We have had some communication with the U.S. Army related to the medical and personnel records, but this records request is outstanding. We will update when the U.S. Army medical and personnel records request is completed.

Apparently, Sascha had copies of his U.S. Army medical records with him during the length of his visit to Canada, and did not disclose this information to us. The records were apparently left behind with his U.S. Army uniform, in an unsecured box along with the automobile he drives, before he departed Canada.

2During August 2025, I asked Sascha to contact CID and his fellow soldiers, regarding Sascha’s claims. Sascha stated that he contacted CID, but was unwilling to follow up any further due to claims of PTSD. Sascha also contacted Balis and at my request, Sascha sent me screenshots of his text message correspondence with Balis to confirm the correspondence, which I included in confidential correspondence with individuals and organizations whose assistance I had requested in investigations of Sascha’s claims, during the next several months.