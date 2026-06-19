outlaws of chivalry

outlaws of chivalry

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Ryan's avatar
Ryan
2dEdited

Are we really just going to believe ANYTHING that comes out of Donald Trump’s government or military? OF COURSE they said this. Do you really think they’d allow a corroborative comment to come out of a military run by the Pedo-in-Chief?

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Sheri's avatar
Sheri
2d

So because you had a falling out with Sascha, now you are trying to discredit him?

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