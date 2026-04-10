During 2013 I worked on a series of future forecasts for an initiative of the European Commission. European Commission members were meeting in Vilnius to set long-term EU policy.

Below is one of my forecasts, on the future of fusion, which I present today with one specific statement of my own - humans cannot box the Sun. The Sun, is the Sun’s own.

I photographed near Brushy Creek, Texas. Also 2013.

The Future of Fusion

By 2040, fusion – the energy released by forcing atomic nuclei together - will unfold according to one of two scenarios:

The promise of fusion as a low-cost, nuclear proliferation-free, carbon-free technology will be realized through overcoming 1] significant scientific challenges to its production, and 2] the political and cultural fears of all forms of energy deemed too volatile or risky. Current events unfolding with leakage from the Fukushima reactors will play a significant role in any high-density nuclear energy innovations.

The promise of fusion will be derailed by 1] an inability to address the scientific challenges of building sustainable fusion energy and 2] the inability to overcome the political and cultural fears of high-risk energy sources.

Conditions for creating fusion artificially are limited by the input energy required to heat the fuel in excess of 100 million degrees Celsius in order to produce a fusion reaction. Two approaches currently receive the most backing: the magnetic-compression ignition approach of the ITER international fusion project, and the laser ignition approach of the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California. However fusion ‘outliers’ include the Helion approach, using a pulsed magnetic field to bottle and compress the plasma; and General Fusion’s magnetized target fusion, which compresses fusion via targeted shock waves produced by computer-controlled pneumatic pistons. None of these approaches anticipate near-term success, so the future of fusion, as always, still seems to be fifty years off.

Given the near-term impact of climate change – environmentally, socially, and economically – and the decades-long development of fusion energy, to market viability – capital investments in fusion energy must be carefully examined, to ensure that investments are being made in energy sources that can be practically deployed in realistic timeframes, as fossil fuel alternatives.

A recent report, the “Climate Change Vulnerability Index,” states that climate change “may pose a serious obstacle to sustainable economic growth in the world’s most commercially important cities” – within 12 years. According to the data, nearly a third of the world’s economic output will come from countries facing extreme risks from the impacts of climate change, within this timeframe.

While the promise of clean, sustainable fusion energy is potent for research and development, and ultimately deployment – the scientific challenges, combined with the public wariness of dangerous energy sources – contrasted with the significant realities of near-term climate change impact on all facets of life – requires new energy solutions to be deployed much more aggressively, for human culture to at least maintain its present level of growth. As the French Nobel laureate Pierre-Gilles de Gennes describes it, “We say that we will put the sun into a box. The idea is pretty. The problem is, we don’t know how to make the box.”

Timeframe: 2040

Trend: No

Questions

How do we build trust with people, over the safety of fusion energy and supporting technologies?

How do we ensure development of safe fusion energy and supporting technologies?

Given the immediacy of our need for new energy sources, and the likelihood that fusion energy is at least 50 years from viability - is current investment in fusion viable?

Challenges:

Ensuring viability of fusion energy and energy technologies.

Ensuring safety of fusion energy technologies.

Building trust with people over the safety of fusion energy technologies.

Opportunities:

Clean, renewable energy that can sustainably support human civilization without negatively impacting life.

Supporting References

Iter - The Way to Sustainable Energy: http://fusionforenergy.europa.eu/understandingfusion/iter.aspx

Fusion – Under the Microscope: http://ec.europa.eu/research/energy/euratom/index_en.cfm?pg=fusion§ion=microscope

Climate Change May Pose Risk to Economic Growth: http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/29/world/climate-change-vulnerability-index/?utm_source=buffer&utm_campaign=Buffer&utm_content=bufferd3896&utm_medium=facebook

Europe’s JET Set Ponders Future of World’s Largest Fusion Reactor, Science: http://news.sciencemag.org/2013/07/europes-jet-set-ponders-future-worlds-largest-fusion-reactor

Fusion Research: An Energy Option for Europe’s Future, European Commission: http://ec.europa.eu/research/energy/pdf/92-79-00513-8_en.pdf

Fusion For Energy - Bring the Power of the Sun to Earth: http://fusionforenergy.europa.eu/mediacorner/annualreport.aspx

A Roadmap to the Realization of Fusion Energy: http://www.efda.org/wpcms/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/JG12.356-web.pdf

Future Fusion Power, European Commission: http://ec.europa.eu/research/energy/euratom/index_en.cfm?pg=fusion§ion=future-fusion-power

A Precocious Dawn for the ITER Project?

http://oilprice.com/Alternative-Energy/Nuclear-Power/A-Precocious-Dawn-for-the-ITER-Project.html

Critical Phase for ITER Fusion Dream: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-23408073