outlaws of chivalry

outlaws of chivalry

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Gary Boivin's avatar
Gary Boivin
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Ever a timely subject, nuclear fusion technology-by whatever path is followed, would seem to have to start small. Just as personal computers and electric cars had to go back to several drawing boards, after initial mass roll-outs and failures, so will nuclear fusion need to re-start, post Chernobyl and post-Fukushima, in controllable, safeguarded projects. These may not seem practical in today's economy, but they are surely more investment-worthy than building more bombs and other armaments.

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