publisher’s note: These briefings contain firsthand accounts of extreme child trafficking, torture, and rape conducted within the Trump/Epstein and associated criminal enterprises over the course of several decades. This briefing includes two unedited audio recordings. Audio is recorded by myself, Lisa Noelle Voldeng. The master files remain in my custody. Copies of these recordings and supporting documentation have been securely distributed to trusted allies in several countries. I will publish additional information, at my discretion. I decided to publish these accounts, in the public interest. Investigations are ongoing. My team and I are assisting multiple survivors in multiple countries. If you are called to come forward or assist, please email:

theknightleaguecares@proton.me

a summary

Georges Tonks was trafficked, drugged, tortured and sexually assaulted by Leslie Wexner, Alan Krammer and several pedophile associates, during the late 1970s until 1980s. George was 12 years old when he first met Wexner and Krammer. George was 18 or 19 years years old, when he escaped from the ring. George witnessed several hundred boys similarly trafficked and abused. The boys were considered aged out by 15. At pedophile parties held in Chicago “playrooms”, George often witnessed abused boys carried out limp. George said that Krammer and his associates often joked of the limp boys, stating “... Oh, they just took him out, he’s fine, they just threw him in a dumpster.” George experienced difficulties discerning whether the boys had passed out, or died.

The torture and trafficking techniques George describes, are similar to techniques used by Wexner, Epstein, Trump and associates in different geographies during several decades. George’s experience indirectly corroborates Sascha Riley’s experience, as well as several more victims I’ve spoken to. Victims were drugged, tortured, raped and forced to participate in pornographic filming. Pornographic businesses such as the Bijou Theatre, are operational in some capacity today. The Bijou Theatre maintains an active website selling “vintage” pornography.

a reminder, of a reckoning

As I have already stated - truthful testimony of what was seen, and heard, and experienced, is not only evidence, but among the most important evidence. And while truthful testimony and supporting evidence is important and evidence of truth – the truth itself is evidence. Essential evidence. Primary evidence. Fas Prima. And the fraudulent systems that suppress the truth and oppress the innocent, will no longer stand.

The truth cannot be hidden by falsehoods. Whether the falsehoods are told inadvertently or intentionally, by the well-intended misled, or by the bleating false prophets bleating falsehoods and insidious insinuations of truth. Such as insinuations about victim credibility. In a truly just system of justice, victim credibility must never, ever be considered a criteria or prerequisite or requisite of justice, at all.

A system where the credibility of the victim is considered a criteria or requisite or prerequisite for pursuing justice, is a fallacy. A system where the victim’s credibility is demonized, instead of the perpetrator’s guilt rightly determined and punished in respect to and in honour of the victim, is demonic. I state again - a system where the victim’s credibility is demonized, is demonic.

The Truth speaks for itself. And Justice will not wait. Veritas vincit.

Please read and listen, unfettered, to discern the Truth. Yourselves.

George Tonks

File A of 2:

0:00 -1:28:46

File B of 2:

0:00 -1:48:43

