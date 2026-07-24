Ted Cohen’s career has spanned several decades, from artist development to emerging digital - from station wagon tours with emerging bands, to helping shape digital music distribution. These days, Cohen is working on the frontier edges of AI and mentoring students at the University of Tulsa, as the Entertainment Executive in Residence. I spoke to Ted during a quiet Friday, earlier this month.

I first connected with Ted during the 1990s, when we were building digital media initiatives that united artists, fans, and labels. He has pioneered the emerging media frontiers with straight up honesty and honour, consistently, during all these years.

Ted Cohen

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