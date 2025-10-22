Loreto Bay. February 4 or so, 2014.

That moment when you’re standing in a small public courtyard trying not to get angry at your cel phone company’s customer care supervisor, and failing, and you look in front of you because you hear a buzzing, and it’s a hummingbird, and it keeps flying up, and then back down to hover in front of you, and you forget about being angry, and you just watch the hummingbird, and then you and the cel phone customer care supervisor come to an arrangement that you’re satisfied with, and then he says sorry he can’t do more, and you get off the phone, and look at the hummingbird, who is now sitting on a palm branch in front of you... and you realize you know this hummingbird. It’s the hummingbird with the little nest in the private courtyard, that you greet every morning. And you stand and listen to her sing on her branch, until you are certain you know what she is singing, which sounds like a note of heaven plucked straight from my strongsoft hummingbird-loved harp... and which sounds like it says “be song” (with far more bird words, and nuance in bird words, than there is in every human language)...

October 22, 2025.

I’ve been a long time coming.