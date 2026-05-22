“I’ve never been more free in my life, but my beautiful children are still there.”
My Conversations with Meghan Walsh on Systemic Abuse and System Weaponization
publisher’s note: This briefing includes discussions of alleged criminal activity, including murder. This briefing includes two unedited audio recordings. Audio is recorded by myself, Lisa Noelle Voldeng. The master files remain in my custody. Copies of these recordings and supporting documentation have been securely distributed to trusted allies in several countries. I will publish additional information, at my discretion. I decided to publish these accounts, in the public interest. Investigations are ongoing. My team and I are assisting multiple victims in multiple countries. If you are called to come forward or assist, please email:
theknightleaguecares@proton.me
File A of 2:
File B of 2:
“But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” Amos 5:24
outlaws of chivalry