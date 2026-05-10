outlaws of chivalry

outlaws of chivalry

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James Gregg's avatar
James Gregg
2d

Powerful and true. Its an “ I dare you to do it again “ stance.

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Susan Bigley's avatar
Susan Bigley
2d

Dignity matters! It is interesting how the truth in this escapes some people. Maybe they can't go to this depth of consideration? Not sure.

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