On Sundays: Turn the Other Cheek, Clarified
A Defiance of Slavery, Not a Call to Passivity
Happy Mother’s Day, to all the mothers. And to all the fathers, who honour them.
outlaws of chivalry
Happy Mother’s Day, to all the mothers. And to all the fathers, who honour them.
outlaws of chivalry
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Powerful and true. Its an “ I dare you to do it again “ stance.
Dignity matters! It is interesting how the truth in this escapes some people. Maybe they can't go to this depth of consideration? Not sure.