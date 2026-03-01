outlaws of chivalry

Sheryl Rutherford
4d

Beautiful! I have roamabout in me too, I spent most of my life looking around the next turn. Thanks for sharing.

Susan Bigley
4d

I love this! Music is my happy place. Travel and roaming about is such a love of mine as well! I travel and look for local musicians.

Concert going has gotten so expensive, yet live music is my sweet spot. Sooo, a couple of years ago I began volunteering (as a worker) at Brown County Music Center in Indiana. It has 2,000 seats so is a fairly intimate venue. They bring in big names, new names, and a variety of performers. I'm signed up to work 8 shows in March. Free shows for all who work! It's amazing!

However, when I drive or hike I need recorded stuff.

I absolutely LOVE the way Interstellar Telephone makes me feel! Thank you so much for sharing!

1 reply by Lisa Noelle Voldeng
