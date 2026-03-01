Several years ago I spent some months in Texas Hill Country. I decided to meander to Texas to work remotely on some of my R&D projects, and to explore some land I’ve always loved, more meanderingly.

Every day, sometimes early in the day before the buzzards congregated roadside, or later in the day when the fish were siesta’ing nestled in sand hammocks, I’d hop in the automobile I’d rented, and meander. A kind of meandering I call a roamabout. Or a roam-about.

I’d drive in a sweeping circular direction, usually left to right, sometimes right to left, arcing my own way along roads less travelled. Somewhere south or north of Cedar Park, round about several bends past the stone hill plains of an ancient sea bed I remembered, full of several hundred million year old clams who had once swam and sunbathed, marshy shoreline singing - I came across a radiant wilderness friend amongst a rambling park of radiant wilderness friends. Resplendent.

I hope you’ve all enjoyed some quiet this weekend. Some comfort, amidst the cacophony of run of the mill wars. And I hope you spend some time during the coming days, to roamabout. To a deeper listening. And a deeper peace.

Here’s a song I wrote and produced and recorded several years ago**, for one of my integrated media series (überbabe), that you might like to roamabout to. And sing along.

interstellar telephones, from überbabe’s stars over shootland:

**I recorded the album, überbabe’s stars over shootland, during 2007, with several hardworking session musicians and engineers. Somewhere shy of Los Angeles, near downtown Glendale.