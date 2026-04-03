Hello, Outlaws of Chivalry subscribers. Please read my statement carefully, for your own understanding. My team and I are working on several cases. Our volunteer work is a different kind of work. We’ve stepped in where good lawyers and police officers have experienced difficulties, most often because of issues over jurisdiction internationally. We’re kind of like Red Cross volunteers meets Jedi – different persons of different perspectives, united under one banner. Thank you for standing with us. Veritas vincit. Veritas consistit.

Note: I’ve disabled comments on most publication posts, because of how often malicious actors have attempted to criminally harass across posts and platforms. Please message me directly with questions.