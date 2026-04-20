publisher’s note: This briefing mentions cases of extreme child trafficking, torture, and rape conducted within the Trump/Epstein and associated criminal enterprises over the course of several decades. This briefing includes one unedited audio recording. Audio is recorded by myself, Lisa Noelle Voldeng. The master file remains in my custody. Copies of the recording and supporting documentation have been securely distributed to trusted allies in several countries. I recorded the audio during April 10, 2026. If you are called to come forward or assist, please email: theknightleaguecares@proton.me

a pattern of

File A of 1:

0:00 -1:10:33

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Row 1: Page from Dusti Rae Duke’s medical report, a tweet from Noel Casler, David Galey at one of Alan Krammer’s apartments. Row 2: Artwork by Maria Farmer.

a salving

Wild Mountain Thyme - Dodie, Laufey and Jacob Collier, Kennedy Center