The Pattern of Omission Reveals the Crime
Trump/Epstein and Associated Criminal Enterprises: Modus Operandi
publisher’s note: This briefing mentions cases of extreme child trafficking, torture, and rape conducted within the Trump/Epstein and associated criminal enterprises over the course of several decades. This briefing includes one unedited audio recording. Audio is recorded by myself, Lisa Noelle Voldeng. The master file remains in my custody. Copies of the recording and supporting documentation have been securely distributed to trusted allies in several countries. I recorded the audio during April 10, 2026. If you are called to come forward or assist, please email: theknightleaguecares@proton.me
a pattern of
File A of 1:
a salving
Wild Mountain Thyme - Dodie, Laufey and Jacob Collier, Kennedy Center
Matthew 10:27: “What I tell you in the dark, speak in the light; and what you hear whispered, proclaim on the housetops.”
outlaws of chivalry