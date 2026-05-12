publisher’s note: This briefing contains a firsthand account of rape, forced abortion, and criminal cover ups internationally, during the course of several decades. This briefing includes two unedited audio recordings. Audio is recorded by myself, Lisa Noelle Voldeng. The master files remain in my custody. Copies of these recordings and supporting documentation have been securely distributed to trusted allies in several countries. I recorded the audio during May 10, 2026. I will publish additional information, at my discretion. I decided to publish these accounts, in the public interest. Investigations are ongoing. My team and I are assisting multiple victims in multiple countries. If you are called to come forward or assist, please email:

theknightleaguecares@proton.me

Samantha Harris was close friends with Anouska De Georgiou during 1995 until 1997. They met in London. Their friendship ended abruptly during 1997. When Samantha heard of Anouska’s involvement in the Epstein case, Samantha decided to step forward. For justice.

a reminder of a reminder, of a reckoning

The Truth speaks for itself. And Justice will not wait. Veritas vincit.

As I have already stated, and stated again - truthful testimony of what was seen, and heard, and experienced, is not only evidence, but among the most important evidence. And while truthful testimony and supporting evidence is important and evidence of truth – the truth itself is evidence. Essential evidence. Primary evidence. Fas Prima. And the fraudulent systems that suppress the truth and oppress the innocent, will no longer stand.

The truth cannot be blunted by coercion. Or diluted by collusion. Or hidden by falsehoods. Whether the falsehoods are told inadvertently or intentionally, by the well-intended misled, or by the bleating false prophets bleating falsehoods and insidious insinuations of truth. Such as insinuations about victim credibility. In a truly just system of justice, victim credibility must never, ever be considered a criteria or prerequisite or requisite of justice, at all.

A system where the credibility of the victim is considered a criteria or requisite or prerequisite for pursuing justice, is a fallacy. A system where the victim’s credibility is demonized, instead of the perpetrator’s guilt rightly determined and punished in respect to and in honour of the victim, is demonic. I state again - a system where the victim’s credibility is demonized, is demonic.

Please listen without judgement, without preconception, without bias. And discern. Yourselves. Unfettered.

Samantha Harris

File A of 2:

0:00 -1:49:12

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File B of 2:

0:00 -16:17

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“She set me up, and I was raped.” -Samantha Harris

A Selection Of

Documents:

United States v. Maxwell Case 1:20-cr-00330-AJN Document 719

The Belgravia address of Anouska De Georgiou, during the years of her friendship with Samantha Harris

“I spoke to Lisa Philips… and she said that the girls were encouraged to lower their ages by the attorneys.” –Samantha Harris

Metropolitan Police (MPS) Crime Reports:

1997 Crime Report Regarding Sexual Assault: PC6110151/97

2026 Crime Report on Gross Misconduct: PC/1824/26

Media:

As prosecutors go after Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators, the line between accomplice and victim may be blurred

Ghislaine Maxwell's accuser 'was paid £40,000 to set up Tom Parker Bowles in 1999 cocaine sting'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s accuser ‘was paid to set up Tom Parker Bowles in 1999 cocaine sting’

UK Charles ticks off godson over drugs

The pattern of omission reveals the crimes. The pattern of collusion reveals the criminal networks.